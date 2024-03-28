Andy Robertson scan results revealed as Liverpool and Scotland learn extent of ankle injury

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has avoided any serious long-term injury after limping out of the midweek match against Northern Ireland at Hampden.

The Liverpool left-back was sent for a scan on the ankle that appeared to twist awkwardly following a strong challenge from Trai Hume during the first-half of the 1-0 defeat in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Robertson initially attempted to play on after receiving treatment from the Scotland medical staff but was replaced a few minutes later after slumping to the turf with the pain proving too great to continue.

Scotland captain Andrew Robertson reacts after picking up an injury during the 1-0 defeat to Northern Ireland at Hampden. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The sight of the the 30-year-old hobbling off the pitch in discomfort set alarm bells ringing for club and country with concerns over possible ligament damage which would have potentially ended his season and put him in doubt for the Euros, which Scotland kick off against Germany in 11 weeks time.

However, according to the Daily Mail, the scan results have provided a more positive outlook with the injury said to be more impact-related and not as bad as first feared.

Robertson is rated doubtful for Liverpool's upcoming run of three Premier League games in eight days, starting with Brighton at Anfield on Sunday, but he is not expected to be out long-term with a return date dictated by how quickly his ankle settles down.