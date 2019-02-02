Andy Robertson makes ESPN Top 100 list but no place for Kieran Tierney

Liverpool and Scotland international Andy Robertson has been ranked as the eighth best left-back in world football in ESPN FC’s recently released Top 100 list, but there’s no place for Celtic’s Kieran Tierney.

Robertson has been included as one of the top 10 left-backs, as part of the annual list identifying the top 100 players and managers in men’s football. ESPN’s expert panel chose the 24-year-old, who is a new entry, having had a stand-out 2018, which saw him appear in the Champions League final with Liverpool and captain the national side.

There was only space for one Scottish left-back in the list, despite another trophy-laden year for Kieran Tierney. Tierney helped Brendan Rodgers’ side to another league title and Scottish Cup, but was deployed at centre-half or right-back for Scotland with Robertson first choice on the left flank.

Real Madrid’s Marcelo maintains his place at the top of the left back pile on ESPN’s list, with Bayern’s David Alaba and Barcelona’s Jordi Alba rounding out the top three. Alex Sandro, Benjamin Mendy, Lucas Hernandez, Marcos Alonso, Filipe Luis and Layvin Kurzawa are the other names within the top ten.

The full list can be found here.