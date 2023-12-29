Andy Robertson Liverpool injury setback as Scotland captain return date extended after 'big surgery'

The left-back has been out of action since dislocating his shoulder in October

Scotland's Andy Robertson goes off injured during the 2-0 defeat to Spain in Seville on October 12. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson has suffered a delay in his comeback bid with his shoulder injury set to sideline the left-back for the remainder of January.

The Scotland captain has been out since having surgery in October after sustaining a dislocation while on international duty in a collision with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon during the 2-0 defeat in Seville.

It had been expected the 29-year-old would be close to a return in the new year, but manager Jurgen Klopp said the defender requires further rehabilitation time.

“Robbo still needs more range in his shoulder. Obviously it was a big surgery. (He is) still not even close to team training or whatever,” he said.

“(He) can do a lot, everything without using the arm properly, which is obviously good, but on the other side shows us we still have a long way to go. For sure, I think, the full January he has to get closer and closer.”

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke will hope Robertson is back up to full speed in plenty time for the Euro 2024 warm-up fixtures against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland in March. Scotland travel to Amsterdam to face the Dutch on March 22 before welcoming Michael O’Neill's men to Hampden four days later as they begin preparations for the tournament in Germany next summer.