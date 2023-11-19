Andy Robertson injury update as Scotland and Liverpool defender refuses to set return date
Scotland captain Andy Robertson has revealed he is recovering well from the injury suffered during the 2-0 defeat in Spain last month.
The Liverpool left-back was forced off late in the first-half of the Euro 2024 qualifier after disclocating his shoulder in a collision with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon.
Robertson has not featured for club or country since and is not expected to return until the new year.
Speaking ahead of Scotland’s match against Norway at Hampden on Sunday, Robertson revealed that his operation went well and he is on the road to recovery.
"I'm getting there slowly but surely," he told Viaplay. "Surgery was a success which was the main thng. No complications from it, so far so good."
Asked about a potential return date, he added: "I've not looked that for ahead yet. I'm trying to not get frustrated. I'm not the best injured so I'm trying to just take small wins every single week. I don't want to put a game in mind and then I don't make it or I come back before then so I'm just taking it slowly but surely just now. There will be a time to start pushing it and when that comes I'll try to get back on the pitch as quick as I can."
