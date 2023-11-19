Andy Robertson injury update as Scotland and Liverpool defender refuses to set return date

Scotland captain has been sidelined since 2-0 defeat to Spain on October 12

Injured Scotland captain Andy Robertson speaks to Viaplay ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifier against Norway at Hampden. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has revealed he is recovering well from the injury suffered during the 2-0 defeat in Spain last month.

The Liverpool left-back was forced off late in the first-half of the Euro 2024 qualifier after disclocating his shoulder in a collision with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Robertson has not featured for club or country since and is not expected to return until the new year.

Speaking ahead of Scotland’s match against Norway at Hampden on Sunday, Robertson revealed that his operation went well and he is on the road to recovery.

"I'm getting there slowly but surely," he told Viaplay. "Surgery was a success which was the main thng. No complications from it, so far so good."