Andy Considine: Aberdeen hero set to agree deal with rival Premiership outfit

The 35-year-old left the Dons this summer following 18 years with the Pittodrie outfit after a new contract could not be agreed.
His exit from Aberdeen was played out in public, with the Dons unhappy with the story being leaked to the media and Considine aggrieved by the terms of a proposed deal under new manager Jim Goodwin.
However, the Scotland internationalist is now on the verge of signing for fellow cinch Premiership outfit St Johnstone, according to the Scottish Sun, after he turned down the opportunity to move to Australia and join Central Coast Mariners.
A League Cup winner with Aberdeen in 2014, Considine can play either as a left-back or a centre-back.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is looking to strengthen his squad after the Saints escaped relegation via the play-offs. They have already lost right-back Shaun Rooney to Fleetwood, while fellow defender Jamie McCart is out of contract.