Amir Nasr-Azadani: FIFPRO ‘sickened’ at reports footballer is facing execution in Iran

FIFPRO says it is “shocked and sickened” at reports that footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani is facing execution in Iran and has called for the punishment to be revoked.

There have been widespread anti-government protests in Iran sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in custody in September having been detained for allegedly failing to follow the country’s Islamic dress code.

A message posted by the official Twitter account of players’ union FIFPRO on Monday said: “FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country.

“We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment.”