Amir Nasr-Azadani: FIFPRO ‘sickened’ at reports footballer is facing execution in Iran
FIFPRO says it is “shocked and sickened” at reports that footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani is facing execution in Iran and has called for the punishment to be revoked.
By Angus Wright
3 hours ago
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 8:41am
Footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani is reportedly facing execution in Iran.
There have been widespread anti-government protests in Iran sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in custody in September having been detained for allegedly failing to follow the country’s Islamic dress code.
A message posted by the official Twitter account of players’ union FIFPRO on Monday said: “FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country.
“We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment.”
At the World Cup in Qatar, the Iran team stood silent when the national anthem was played prior to the 6-2 defeat to England on November 21, something that was interpreted as a show of support for the anti-government protests in their country.