Ally McCoist admits change of mind as Rangers legend urges Scottish football to ditch VAR

Ally McCoist has called on Scottish football to ditch VAR after a weekend of highly controversial decisions in the cinch Premiership.

The Rangers legend turned pundit admits he was in favour of introducing video assistant referee technology before its arrival, but having now witnessed it in operation, he now feels the game would be better off without it.

VAR failed to intervene to award Kilmarnock a penalty in their 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on Saturday despite a blatant handball against defender Andy Considine in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also controversary over Rangers' third goal in their 4-2 win over Motherwell over a potential offside against Fashion Sakala in the build-up while at Tannadice, referee Craig Napier was not summoned to the monitor despite awarding St Mirren a penalty when Curtis Main hit the deck when replays suggested no foul had been committed.

Rangers and Scotland legend Ally McCoist was promoting Viaplay’s live and exclusive coverage of Scotland v Cyprus and Scotland v Spain. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Hibs were also incensed over decisions made in the 3-1 defeat at Celtic Park including the red card shown to Elie Youan for a challenge on Cameron Carter-Vickers and the penalty awarded to Celtic that allowed Jota to equalise from the spot.

"I think it's been a bumpy ride everywhere," McCoist said. "I'll be honest with you, I thought it would be a great thing. I thought anything that rights a wrong must be a good thing, but I've changed my mind. It's driving me crazy. It wouldn't disappoint me if we didn't see it again.