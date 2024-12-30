Alex Neil back in the dugout as ex-Hearts manager favourite ends year-long exile
Alex Neil has ended his year-long exile from football management after being confirmed as the new head coach of Millwall.
The 43-year-old Scot replaces Neil Harris, who stepped down from the role earlier this month. Neil had been out of work since being sacked by Stoke last December, having previously managed Hamilton, Norwich, Preston and Sunderland. He was the bookies favourite for the Hearts vacancy following the departure of Steven Naismith in September before the Tynecastle club opted for Neil Critchley.
Millwall, who were led by caretaker boss David Livermore in their last three fixtures, sit 13th in the Championship table following Sunday’s goalless draw at Coventry.
Neil will take charge of the team for the first time when Oxford visit The Den on New Year’s Day.
Millwall chairman James Berylson told the club website: “We’re excited to welcome Alex to the club. Having met with him over the last couple of weeks, I have really enjoyed his passion and energy for the role. We have a clear vision and strategy at the club that Alex is aligned with, and he has some really exciting ideas of how we can progress with those objectives and ambitions together across the entire club.
“All our support is there for Alex, and I can’t wait to see what he can do for us. I, alongside everybody at Millwall, wish him the very best as our new head coach.”
Neil guided Norwich to the Premier League through the Championship play-offs in 2015 before winning promotion from League One with Sunderland in 2022. He will be assisted in south-east London by Martin Canning, who replaced Neil as Hamilton manager in 2015 before going on to become his number two at Sunderland and Stoke.
Lions director of football Steve Gallen said: “This has been a thorough and efficient recruitment process. Ultimately, Alex has an excellent track record in the Championship for results and development of young talent, as well as many other attributes that we feel confident will drive us forward as a club.”
