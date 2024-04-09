Former Rangers manager and Scotland player Alex McLeish has compared the nerves of being made an OBE to “like a cup final”.

The 65-year-old received the honour for his services to charity from the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

McLeish is involved with organisations including Crohn’s and Colitis UK, for which he helped raise more than £200,000, and is an ambassador for the Catherine McEwan Foundation, helping to fundraise and increase awareness about the conditions.

Alex McLeish after being made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Asked how it felt to receive his OBE, McLeish said: “Well it was pretty thrilling but also I was quite nervous, a bit like in a cup final.

“To receive the award from Princess Anne was also great because it’s kind of the era that I grew up in.”

McLeish said his charity work began during his playing days at Aberdeen, when he was encouraged to get involved by famous manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

He has since gone on to become heavily involved in charity campaigns involving Crohn’s and colitis, which his two sons have suffered from, that have been supported by the likes of David Moyes and Wayne Rooney.

McLeish described his continued campaigning as “an amazing journey”, adding: “It’s been an illness over the years and nobody wants to talk about it, but getting it out there into the ether has been vital for the campaign.”

Glasgow-born McLeish made nearly 700 appearances as a player for Aberdeen and during his time there won the 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup, the European Super Cup, three Scottish Premier Division titles, five Scottish Cups, and two Scottish League cups.

As a footballer for the national team he earned 77 caps for Scotland including appearances at three World Cups in 1982, 1986 and 1990.

He was Rangers manager between 2001 and 2006 and also had two spells as Scotland manager.

Asked about Rangers’ chances of winning the Scottish Premier League after their thrilling 3-3 draw against Celtic on Sunday, McLeish said: “Before the game I made a statement, I thought Rangers did have the momentum.