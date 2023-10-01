Alex Lowry shows desire for more Hearts starts as Rangers loanee discusses how to get back in team ahead of Hibs clash
“One hundred percent I want to be starting games so making an impact is the best way I can get myself back in the team,” said Lowry after helping Hearts defeat Ross County 1-0. “I thoroughly enjoyed the game and hopefully I can keep going. I am a player who wants to play. When I am not playing it is quite annoying but it's the manager's choice. As long as we get a result I am happy.”
Fresh from his midweek scoring contribution to ease the Gorgie side into the semi-finals of the Viaplay Cup, he provided the cross into the box for Forrest’s matchwinner in the Highlands. “That's two games in a row we've won so momentum is building,” said the 20-year-old. “We need to go out and perform and do our job and hopefully get another three points.”
Back at Tynecastle after three away games, Lowry – who has sampled an Old Firm match, albeit the final minutes in a 3-0 defeat in May – is looking forward to experiencing his first capital derby. Talk of the city head-to-head has been put on the back burner but with nothing now between them and the showdown, Lowry expects the preparations and the chat to be cranked up.
“That will probably happen this week,” the Scotland Under-21 cap said. “We've been focusing on one game at a time and trying to pick up results in all the games we've been playing. We'll debrief [the Ross County] game and then the focus will be on Hibs. I'm really looking forward to it. Goggsy the kitman always tells me about it.
Having taken on pointers from manager Steven Naismith on how best to improve his game, especially when out of possession, the 20-year-old is looking to prove himself a pivotal player. “Mainly getting back into a shape or if we lose the ball,” explained Lowry, “reacting straight away so there is not a delay, just going straight to the ball and winning it back. Just small details but they make a hell of a difference.”
Implementing those lessons learned on Saturday would impress. “Personally I would take it as another game,” he added. “If you get too excited or over the top with it, it can affect your performance. It's all about going into it with a level head and doing the job and sticking to the game plan and hopefully that can get us the result. I think if we implement our style in the game we can control the ball and we can play. It is up to us. We will work on stuff in training this week which hopefully will help us in the game and then we will see come Saturday what the result is.”