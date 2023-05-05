Alex Jakubiak joined in the celebrations the last time Dundee won promotion, but didn't feel part of them.

Alex Jakubiak will feel part of Dundee's title celebrations if they avoid defeat to Queen's Park on Friday. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Injury meant he played just six times during the 2020-21 season and although he was back in time for the play-offs, he was an unused substitute in the wins over Raith and Kilmarnock that clinched Premiership status.

While injuries have continued to plague his time at Dens – he barely featured in the top flight last season and missed 10 weeks at the start of the current campaign – he has certainly contributed this time around with nine goals in 29 appearances helping ensure that Dundee go into Friday's Championship decider against Queen's Park with a two-point advantage and needing only a draw to secure the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would mean everything to me if we could win the league," Jakubiak said. "For me personally, it would mean so much to me. I came here in the season we got promoted a couple of years ago, but I didn’t really play a part.

"I was obviously part of the team, but I didn’t really feel part of it when we went up. I was obviously buzzing. But, because I hadn’t really played much, I didn’t really feel part of it.

"I’ve been injured at times this season, but I definitely feel like I’ve played more of a part this time. Even with the celebrations, you feel on the periphery of it all when you know you haven’t played much.

"I never really had many injuries before moving up here. I’ve then had two surgeries in two years and loads of little niggles. It’s been tough. Missing those games, it’s probably been the hardest time of my life since I’ve been playing football.

"I think I’ve shown in the past few months that I can definitely bring something to the team when I’m fit."

While defeat at Ochilview would see Queen’s Park claim the title and condemn Dundee to the play-offs, Jukubiak played down talk of pressure and any suggestion of sleepless nights in the build-up.