Alan Pattullo: recognition for Rose Reilly arrives at long last

Rose Reilly was unsure as to the identity of the sporting deity making a bee-line towards her on Thursday while watching Italy play Northern Ireland in the Under-17 Championship qualifying round at Oriam.

Then a smile broke out across Manuela di Centa’s face.

“Ah Manuela!” exclaimed Reilly.

She recognised her then because smiling is how she always recalled someone who won seven cross country skiing Olympic medals and later climbed Mount Everest (Reilly, pictured, earned eight Serie A titles with AC Milan).

Di Centa was in Edinburgh because she’s now a sporting ambassador for her country. So is Reilly – or at least she should be. She has the role unofficially.

After the honour of her local sports centre in Stewarton recently being re-named the Rose Reilly Sports Centre, she has been invited to make the Scottish Cup third round draw on Sportscene tomorrow evening.

Deserved recognition, while slow to come, is now on an almost weekly basis.