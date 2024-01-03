Here is everything you need to know about the African Cup of Nations 2023 - including how long Abdallah Sima could be missing for Rangers.

The African Cup of Nations will feature several current and former SPFL favourites. Cr. Getty Images.

The first major international tournament of the year will begin this month as the African Cup of Nations gets underway in Ivory Coast.

Starting in the city of Abidjan, the 34th edition of the competition will feature a total of 24 nations and will see Senegal look to hang onto their crown after they defeated Egypt on penalties back in the 2021 final.

With each country now naming their squads for the tournament, anticipation for the international competition is high, with a number of British domestic players taking part in it.

Looking forward to watching the Afcon 2023 and want to know which Scottish based players will be taking part in the January tournament? Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Afcon 2023.

When is the African Cup of Nations, when does the African Cup of Nations begin

The African Cup Of Nations 2024, aka Afcon 2024, will begin in the Ivory Coast on Saturday 13 January with a clash between the host nation and Guinea-Bissau. Kick off is scheduled for 8pm BST.

When does the African Cup of Nations end, when is Afcon 2024 final

The tournament will last for almost an entire month, with the final set to be played on Sunday 11 February 2024, which means British based players could miss a number of club fixtures depending on how far their nations go in the tournament.

Which nation has won the Afcon the most times, who are the favourites

Mo Salah's Egypt are the most successful African Cup of Nations side ever, winning the tournament an impressive seven times. Cameroon and Ghana have managed to lift the trophy five and four times respectively with a further nine other African nations securing the Afcon title once.

Senegal are the current favourites to retain their title with the bookies. Algeria, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Egypt and Cameroon are the other nations expected to challenge for the Afcon trophy.

Which Scottish based players will be playing in the Afcon 2024

There are a number of Scottish based players that will be heading to Ivory Coast for the competition, meaning that several teams could be without key players for a number of weeks depending on how far they go in the competition.

Rangers' top scorer Abdallah Sima has been chosen in the Senegal squad and will be the biggest Scottish Premiership name at the Afcon 2023. Senegal are the favourites to win the competition and if they make it all the way to the final of the competition, it will rule Sima out of some key league games for the Gers' with Hibs, St Mirren, Livingston and Aberdeen. He will definitely miss the Scottish Cup tie at Dumbarton with the 22-year-old in group stage action at that point.

