Adam Idah on Celtic future, Rangers playmaker in demand, Hibs eye new keeper - Scottish transfer news
Idah in dark on future
Norwich City striker Adam Idah is still in the dark on where he will be playing his football next season. The Irish striker spent a successful second part of the season on loan at Celtic, scoring the winner in the Scottish Cup final, and is understood to be a permanent transfer target for Parkhead boss Brendan Rodgers. Quizzed on his future while on international duty, Idah said: “Celtic is a massive club and built off the fans. Playing games like the Cup Final, and scoring the winner, I'm sure the fans will appreciate it and I appreciate them just as much. I'm still contracted to Norwich and have four years left there. I'm still going back to Norwich as it stands, I haven't really thought too much about it. I spoke briefly to Norwich about when I'm coming back. It's difficult at the start of the window as it's coming up to our summer holidays and we're on internationals right now. I've never been in this situation before and don't know much about how it works. We're on internationals right now and that is my main focus. Then I’ll get a holiday or two in and see what happens.”
Italian duo eye Swede
Forgotten Celtic centre-half Gustaf Lagerbielke is being eyed by two Italian clubs. The Swede arrived last summer from Elfsborg but has been unable to make an impression on the Celtic first team. Serie A outfit Lecee - who were linked with the 24-year-old in January - are set to rekindle their interest, while Serie B side Frosinone are also reported to be interested.
Tierney price tag
Scotland defender Kieran Tierney will be permitted to leave Arsenal on a permanent deal this summer, according to reports. Tierney is currently on international duty with the Scots at Euro 2024 and while he has two years left on his Gunners contract, he is not in the first-team picture. On loan at Real Sociedad last season, it is claimed the former Celtic man would be allowed to exit for £10million.
Hibs linked with keeper
Hibs are continuing their search for a new goalkeeper, with Scotland Under-21 stopper Cieran Slicker emerging as a transfer target. Slicker, who was the reserve keeper at Ipswich Town last season as they won promotion to the English Premier League, is looking for first-team football and is on a list of potential targets for the Easter Road club, with the future of last season’s No 1 David Marshall still unclear after his contract expired earlier this month.
Fox to get new Hearts deal
Staying with Hibs, new head coach David Gray has reportedly failed in his bid to lure Hearts No 2 Liam Fox across the capital as his assistant. Gray was appointed new Hibs boss last week and is busy compiling his backroom team. Former Dundee United manager Fox currently looks after the Jambos’ B team and is now in line to land an enhanced deal at Tynecastle.
Lawrence in demand
Rangers playmaker Tom Lawrence is being monitored by a clutch of clubs, according to reports. Newly-promoted EPL team Ipswich Town have been credited with an interest, while Sheffield United and Besiktas are also being linked with the Welshman. Lawrence currently has one year on his deal left at Ibrox.
Rangers linked with winger
Young Bayern Munich winger Yusuf Kabadayi is the latest player to be linked with Rangers. The 20-year-old winger is reportedly available for £850,000 and is also attracting interest from St Pauli and Lecce.
