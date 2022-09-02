Adam Asghar: Dundee United confirm imminent departure of coach and sporting director's son
Adam Asghar will leave his position as first-team coach of Dundee United after Saturday’s match against Motherwell, the Tannadice club has announced.
The son of United’s current sporting director Tony, Asghar joined the club in 2019 as head of professional performance before making a step up into the first-team coaching set-up.
However, he will leave United this weekend, just days after manager Jack Ross was sacked following a 9-0 defeat by Celtic and a dreadful start to the season.
A statement from United read: “Adam Asghar will be leaving the club by mutual consent
"The 28-year-old will depart following tomorrow's game against Motherwell
“We'd like to thank Adam for his services and wish him all the best for the next chapter of his career.”
Liam Fox is currently in temporary charge of first-team affairs following the axing of Ross and guided the club into the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday with a 2-1 win over Livingston.