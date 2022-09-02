Adam Asghar: Dundee United confirm imminent departure of coach and sporting director's son

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The son of United’s current sporting director Tony, Asghar joined the club in 2019 as head of professional performance before making a step up into the first-team coaching set-up.

However, he will leave United this weekend, just days after manager Jack Ross was sacked following a 9-0 defeat by Celtic and a dreadful start to the season.

A statement from United read: “Adam Asghar will be leaving the club by mutual consent

Adam Asghar is leaving Dundee United after three years at the club.

"The 28-year-old will depart following tomorrow's game against Motherwell

“We'd like to thank Adam for his services and wish him all the best for the next chapter of his career.”