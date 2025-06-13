‘He embodied everything it means to wear our badge with pride’

Queen of the South and Threave Rovers have paid tribute to 20-year-old Charlie Watson, who has died after playing on through his skin cancer fight.

Watson was diagnosed with stage four skin cancer while still playing with Queens and continued to play after joining Rovers last summer.

The West of Scotland League club said in a statement on their X account: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our midfielder, Charlie Watson, after his courageous battle with cancer.

Threave Rovers' Charlie Watson on the ball during the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup second round match against Stranraer at Meadow Park on October 25, 2024. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“Charlie was more than just a player. He was an absolute warrior, a pillar of our club, and a true inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing him. His strength, determination, and heart both on and off the pitch defined him, his loss leaves a void that words cannot fill.

“Charlie’s impact on the club is immeasurable. From his Scottish Cup goal against Vale of Leithen to his extraordinary performance against Stranraer on a famous night that will forever live in our memories, he embodied everything it means to wear our badge with pride.”

The Castle Douglas club continued: “Even after his playing days ended, his absence was deeply felt as he continued to be a source of friendship, leadership, and unwavering support. Our hearts go out to his family – Amanda, Richard, and his girlfriend Kathryn – who, like Charlie, are an integral part of our club.

“We will ensure his legacy lives on, honouring his memory in every way we can. The entire club is devastated by this loss, but Charlie’s spirit will forever remain a part of us.”

Watson joined Queens in 2021 and was awarded the reserve coaches’ player of the year award in 2024.

Charlie Watson played on for over a year after a skin cancer diagnosis. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

A statement from the William Hill League 1 club read: “However, in the background he had also been diagnosed with stage four skin cancer late in 2023, something most people were completely unaware of for a long time as he chose to bear it bravely and quietly.

“Remarkably, despite regular chemotherapy, he continued his football career and joined Threave Rovers in a permanent move in the summer of 2024.

“He was a regular for Threave for most of last season despite the worsening of his illness, which was by then public and featured heavily in the build-up to Threave’s televised Scottish Cup tie with Stranraer in October.

“Typically of the way Charlie fought his illness, he was combative that night, seeing a red card late in the game.

“As he fought the cancer he and his family, together with his team and most of the local football community also campaigned for more care to be taken with unusual moles and blemishes. His campaign raised vital funds for melanoma research.

“Charlie had many friends amongst the players and staff at Queen of the South still, as he did of course at Threave Rovers, Dalbeattie Star and every other club he previously played with.

“Our thoughts are with all of them but most especially with Charlie’s mum, Amanda, and the rest of his family.”