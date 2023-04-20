The Pittodrie manager knows he will have to do without Shinnie for this weekend’s televised clash against Rangers as Aberdeen target a seventh successive win in their bid to finish third. Robson revealed talks are “ongoing” with the SFA over whether they can appeal the appeal verdict, which saw an independent panel uphold the red card awarded to Shinnie for the tackle on Ross County’s Jack Baldwin as well as hitting him with an extra one game on top of the original three-match suspension. Aberdeen described the decision to extend the ban as "insulting" in a strongly-worded statement issued earlier this week.

As it stands the on-loan Wigan midfielder will only be free to play in Aberdeen’s last two matches of the season. Players' union PFA Scotland has already resolved to support Aberdeen’s request to review the appeal with a new panel. “We believed we were doing the right thing as we all looked at it closely and carefully,” stressed Robson. “I am disappointed with the outcome, obviously. I think we had every right to appeal the decision. We are in dialogue that is ongoing. I am disappointed but we need to move on to the huge game at the weekend now and crack on for that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robson sounded upbeat about the possibility of the extra one game ban being rescinded at the very least. At present, there is no system in place for Aberdeen to appeal the appeal verdict. The club have called on the SFA to update and modernise the appeal process rules. “We hope so,” said Robson. “We are clear on that, we really do. We have honest people at the club and when we have went down a route with players with any appeals we have always been honest. We have always tried to do our best. We know the type of player Graeme is so we are frustrated. The club will be dealing with that. We will not have Graeme at the weekend so it is an opportunity for someone else.”

PERTH, SCOTLAND - APRIL 01: Aberdeen manager Barry Robson speaks to the media.