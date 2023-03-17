Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie reveals disappointment at missing out on Scotland call-up

Ross McCrorie has opened up on his latest Scotland snub, with the versatile Aberdeen player admitting he was again left disappointed not to be included.

Ross McCrorie believes his form for Aberdeen has been strong.

Steve Clarke unveiled his squad for the forthcoming games against Cyprus and Spain earlier this week and McCrorie was absent from a familiar-looking cast of names. Both McCrorie and his goalkeeping brother Robby were excluded, with Clarke turning to Norwich City ‘keeper Angus Gunn. But the Aberdeen player, who has been playing mostly at right back and centre half this season, has vowed to maintain his level of performances for his club side, where he has been one of the few successes in an often-torrid campaign. He has been called up just once before.

“Definitely, yes,” the 24-year-old said when asked if he was disappointed not to feature, with Clarke preferring right-back options Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson, despite the latter having just returned from a long spell on the sidelines after a serious knee injury. “Not just that, previous squads I’ve been disappointed as well," added McCrorie. "I feel I’ve been playing at a top level for a while now. It’s just up to me to keep up that consistency and wait for my chance.”

McCrorie revealed he has had no contact from Clarke. “My full focus is on Aberdeen,” he said. “I want Aberdeen to do the best we can and if I get international honours for playing well with Aberdeen that would be great. It’s an aim of mine to be called up one day and get a few caps. It’s frustrating at the time but I just need to keep playing at a high level. I’ll just keep trying to improve day on day.”

There are just two outfield players included from Scottish clubs – one from Celtic, one from Rangers. McCrorie was asked if playing in Scotland is an impediment these days. “No, I wouldn’t say so,” he said. “Steve Clarke has a hard job. There’s a lot of top players and it’s a very good squad with players in the Premier League and all over. But I think if you are good enough you will get called up.”

He also rejected the notion that his versatility has counted against him. “I wouldn’t say so, no,” he said. “I think that’s a credit to myself that I can play in different positions, with my upbringing at Rangers. I had a good upbringing there to play in different positions. Since I’ve come to Aberdeen I’ve played near enough every game. So it’s not a problem. It’s about improving day on day. I want to be the best footballer I can be.”