Aberdeen Women announce semi-professional plans as 5 stars sign deals

Five players – Jess Broadrick, Bayley Hutchison, Francesca Ogilvie, Eilidh Shore and Eva Thomson – have signed contracts until 2024 as part of the investment in the team.

The decision follows a positive three seasons for the club having won back-to-back promotions to reach the SWPL1 where they currently sit mid-table with only a few fixtures remaining, while they possess some of the top young talent in the country.

In the top-flight, the only teams above them are those who have been established in the women's game for a number of years or have had significant investment.

From next season there will be changes to the SWPL as the top two divisions work under the SPFL.

‘Big step up’

“We feel it’s the right time to move forward and professionalise the game here in the north-east,” Gavin Levey, Aberdeen academy director who oversees the women’s side, said.

“It’s a big step for us but it’s also a step that’s been taken with a lot of thought behind it and it fits both our long-term football strategy at the Club and our financial model. Interest in and support for AFC Women has grown dramatically, and we think it is right to reward the players with the opportunity to become the first ever professional female players in the Club’s history.

Aberdeen women's side have turned semi-professional. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“These players were selected because they are all young, promising players. We feel their performances and in particular, those at international level, merit the chance to go and develop to be the best they possibly can, like we would do for any young player here at Aberdeen Football Club.

“The rest of the players in the squad will have the opportunity to become professional as they progress and develop further. More importantly, we’re going to enhance what we do for them as well, for each individual that’s not on a professional contract. We’ll improve what we do for them going forward to help take us to another level and work our way up the league, but more importantly become a sustainable side in the top-flight.

“It’s ultimately about giving young girls in the north-east and beyond the chance to fulfil their dreams of becoming professional footballers here at Aberdeen FC. These five players will clearly demonstrate what is possible for aspiring female footballers making their first moves within the game.”

‘Incredible journey’

Aberdeen are keen to enhance operations off the field, improve standards and infrastructure, whilst ensuring there is a clear pathway to professional football for female footballers across the north-east.

Steven Gunn, the club’s director of football, said: “Ever since we took the decision to bring the women’s team under the Aberdeen FC umbrella in 2019, we have been on an incredible journey winning the SWFL Division 1 – North, SWPL 2 and now consolidating our place in SWPL 1.