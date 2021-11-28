Aberdeen will be "fine", but Stephen Glass unsure if Scott Brown and Dylan McGeouch will be after bruising Celtic defeat

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass during a cinch premiership match between Celtic and Aberdeen at Celtic Park, on November 28, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Glass wasn’t downhearted by a result that leaves his team with only two wins from their past 16 games and believes aspects of their display in a cat-and-mouse encounter with Celtic can allow them to return to winning ways when they host Livingston and St Mirren across the next week.

“You know the quality Celtic have before you come here and they showed it in abundance,” he said. “Our group of players stood up to it and we were difficult to play against.

We did carry a threat especially in the first half and ultimately it was a deflection that cost us. It is easy for the players to put their foot through it get it up the pitch and play it from there. We felt if we got past their first bit of pressure we would have the chance to get at their back players. We showed that in the first half.

“I wouldn’t say through choice we didn’t do that in the second half; it was through lack of the ball I’m pleased with what the players gave us and more of the same in the next couple of games and we’ll be fine.”

Glass couldn’t determine if captain Scott Brown and Dylan McGeouch will be fine for the challenges ahead, the pair forced off in the second period, with that conclusion an unfortunate one for Brown in his first return to Celtic Park following the severing of his ties with Celtic following his glitteringly successful 13-year career in Glasgow.

“We had to reshuffle when we didn’t want to as two of our midfield players had to go off,” the Aberdeen manager said. That limits how much you can change things higher up. Dylan got a bang on his calf first half and it was tightening up and had to come off. Broony was a little bit of tightness in his hamstring. I don’t know if it’s cramp or injury. If there is any chance of him playing he will be there.”