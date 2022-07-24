Aberdeen 'very close' to new signing as Jim Goodwin explains Christian Ramirez number and dugout change

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is close to making more signings. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Dons have so far signed seven players this summer with six starting against Raith Rovers in the final Premier Sports Cup group stage clash.

Goodwin has revealed he is hopeful of bringing in a left-back and attacking midfielder prior to the league opener against Celtic next Sunday.

“I hope to have another announcement by the early part of next week,” he told RedTV. “We are very close with one at the moment.

"I still think we need another bit of defensive cover, potentially another left-back coming in the middle of next week hopefully and possibly another attacking midfielder as well. I still think we are two or three short. We are working tirelessly behind the scenes.”

Kelle Roos, Liam Scales, Anthony Stewart, Jayden Richardson, Ylber Ramadani and Luis Lopes have all made their debuts. The final summer recruit will make his Aberdeen bow against Raith Rovers.

Bojan Miovski starts in attack and wears number nine which has raised a few eyebrows having been worn by Christian Ramirez so far. The American has been in good form so far but starts on the bench.

“Bojan Miovski is the new number nine for this season,” Goodwin said. “Obviously Christian Ramirez wore it last season. Christian is now going to move onto number 99 and really looking forward to seeing what Bojan brings to the team.

“Miovski’s a class act. He’s a great age for us, just 23. A North Macedonian senior international. He was with the group in Spain briefly but couldn’t fly back with us due to the Visa process but we saw the quality he brought in those few sessions he was with the lads.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen will occupy a different dugout this season as Goodwin wants to warm-up closer to the Red Shed which houses the team's most vocal supporters, while also being on the side of the linesman.

“I want us to warm up at the top end of the pitch from now on," he said. “Where we warm up at the moment, once the warm-up is over the guys are straight up the tunnel. I would like a little bit more interaction with the supporters here, particular the guys in the Red Shed who make a hell of a lot of noise for us.