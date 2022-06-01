Aberdeen 'very close' to defender signing as pre-season plans announced

The Dons are undertaking an overhaul of the squad following a 10th place finish in the Premiership.

A number of players are set to leave with the club scouring Europe and further afield for reinforcements.

They have been linked strongly with Albanian international Ylber Ramadani.

Goodwin, who spoke of the importance of having a director of football and head of recruitment, confirmed a centre-back could be announced imminently as he looks to bring more balance to the team.

"We do need a natural left-sided centre-half,” he told RedTV. “That is something we are working on and I think we are very close to getting a good one over the line.

“Once we get that finalised it will get announced and one the supporters will be excited about.

When we are recruiting it is really important we get a good balance in the team. I feel last season we had a lot of right footers in the team,no real balance in the backline, no real balance at the top end of the pitch.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is hopeful of adding a centre-back soon. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Meanwhile, Aberdeen will head to Spain for their first overseas training camp in three years as part of their pre-season plans.

A week will be spent at a Spanish resort, while a friendly has been arranged with Buckie Thistle ahead of the Premier Sports Cup group stage.