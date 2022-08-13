Aberdeen v Motherwell player ratings: 4 Well star performers with at least 5 Dons players off the pace

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are how the players involved at Pittodrie Stadium rated out of 10:

ABERDEEN

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelle Roos - 6

An early save to deny Sean Goss from range and an even better one to keep Aberdeen in it late on. Questions may be asked regarding the manner of the second goal.

Jayden Richardson - 5

Offered plenty of pace and directness down the right. Sometimes saw him run down blind alleys but played a big part in the second goal. Not a great defensive offering,

Anthony Stewart - 4

The Motherwell starting XI against Aberdeen. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Not his finest Dons display. Headed and blocked well but erratic with passing and was troubled at times by Van Veen. Very untidy.

Ross McCrorie - 5

Part of an Aberdeen defence which wasn’t at its best. Couldn’t help Aberdeen dominate when moved into midfield.

Liam Scales - 6

Aberdeen players applaud the fans after losing to Motherwell. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

A brilliant cross for Miovski to score Aberdeen’s first. A couple of moments where he wasn’t his composed self.

Ylber Ramadani - 4

Broke up play well on occasions and tried to drive the game forward but was wayward with some of his passing. A moment where he drove forward, did lots of stepovers then lost the ball summed up his afternoon.

Leighton Clarkson - 5

Not quite as impactful as in the win over St Mirren. Couldn’t control the game and tempo with his last contribution a wild effort high over the bar.

Matty Kennedy - N/A

A first-half substitution following injury. Wasn’t in the game all that much and ballooned a free-kick over the bar.

Vicente Besuijen - 5

Showed glimpses of his talent but most of what he tried didn’t come up.

Jonny Hayes - 6

The Irishman put in a shift and scored at the second time of asking to put Aberdeen ahead. But like his fellow attackers there wasn’t a constant attacking threat.

Bojan Miovski - 6

Passed up a brilliant chance early in the first half before scoring a super header to equalise before half-time. Rarely involved after the break.

Substitutions

Shayden Morris (5) possesses plenty of pace and will be direct but didn’t offer much in the way of productivity. Jack Mackenzie (5) replaced Clarkson and tried to offer width on the left, while Duk (N/A) was sent on with 15 to go as Aberdeen chased the game.

MOTHERWELL

Liam Kelly - 7

Despite conceding two goals wasn’t called into action all that often. Swept up outside the box well.

Paul McGinn - 8

A really solid performance from the ex-Hibs full-back. Wasn’t bombaring up and down the flank but kept what Aberdeen chucked his way under wraps.

Bevis Mugabi - 8

A brilliant performance from the centre-back who grew in stature as the game progressed. Maybe could have played a better pass to Solholm when his partner slipped but aside from that blocked, cleared and won his battles.

Sondre Solholm - 6

A difficult afternoon. Slipped early on to hand Aberdeen one of the best chances of the match. Beaten in the air for Miovski’s goal and got caught with a couple of long balls.

Stephen O’Donnell - 6

Struggled against the pace of both Jayden Richardson and Shayden Morris. The second Aberdeen goal saw the former skip past him far too easily. Tried to support in attack.

Callum Slattery - 7

Disrupted Aberdeen’s flow really well in the first half, in and out of possession by making tackles, getting his body in or winning fouls. Grabbed the second goal.

Sean Goss - 7

Not as influential as he was in the defeat to St Johnstone with the helter skelter nature of the game. Got onto balls in the final third well, testing Roos early on with a long-range effort and sent another skimming past the post via a deflection.

Dean Cornelius - 8

A great performance from the young midfielder. Was really positive in his movement to support the final third. Was the most advanced of the Well midfield and linked well, getting on the ball. Plenty of hard work out of possession.

Connor Shields - 7

Provided the Well front three with pace and directness. Bustling approach was effective and set up Blair Spittal for the opening.

Kevin van Veen - 7

Despite Well’s good performance in the second half he was on the periphery, doing most of his work outside the box. Much more effective after the break and gave Anthony Stewart a tough period. Was in place to head in the third.

Blair Spittal - 8

Easily his best display in a Well shirt, pushed higher up the park. Scored the opener with an excellent take then rattled the bar in the build-up for the third.

Substitutions