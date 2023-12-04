Aberdeen try to stay upbeat as wins become paramount back within home comforts

They were vexed naturally by the result but also because they lost while playing well. The Dons manager Barry Robson said it was one of the best performances under his stewardship but stressed that, sitting tenth in the cinch Premiership, wins need to come sooner rather than later. Midfielder Jamie McGrath agrees.

“It was a very frustrating day,” said the Irish midielder. “We created numerous chances and for some reason we couldn’t put them in the net. Their keeper [David Marshall] got man of the match so that tells a story as well. It is very disappointing but on the plus side we have created a lot of chances at a tough place to come. On another day we would have taken the victory. We are shooting ourselves in the foot a bit, conceding sloppy goals at the minute. If we keep doing what we are doing, in terms of creating chances, then we will do okay.”

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath tussles with Hibs' Joe Newell during the match at Easter Road.

Kilmarnock are up next for Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Wednesday. “We know we have to start winning games,” continued McGrath. “It has been a tricky period for us, playing game after game against big opponents. We know we need to start putting points on the board but if we play like we did at Hibs, creating them chances then we will be fine.”