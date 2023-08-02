Aberdeen transfers: Ylber Ramadani set to depart after new bid as Dons close in on defender

Ylber Ramadani is expected to leave Aberdeen in the coming days after the Dons accepted a bid for the Albanian from Lecce.

Ylber Ramadani appears to have played his last match for Aberdeen, with the midfielder set to join Lecce.

The Serie A outfit had a bid booted out last week for the 27-year-old midfielder, but it is understood that they have returned with an increased offer, reported to be in the region of £1.2million, and that Aberdeen have accepted. Ramadani is now free to travel to Italy to agree personal terms and undergo a medical with Lecce.

Signed from MTK Budapest a year ago, Ramadani helped the Dons finish third in the cinch Premiership last season and became an integral part of the first team. His future has been subject of much speculation over the past few months and he appeared to say his goodbyes to the Aberdeen support when giving away the majority of his kit to supporters at last weekend’s friendly victory over Charlton.

While Ramadani has moved closer to the Aberdeen exit door, there are reports that the Pittodrie outfit are closing in on a new signing in the shape of Central Coast Mariners defender James McGarry. The 26-year-old, who plays predominantly at left-back, is being linked with a six-figure move from the A-League champions as manager Barry Robson continues to reshape his squad. A New Zealand internationalist, McGarry would become Aberdeen’s ninth summer signing following the arrivals of Graeme Shinnie, Nicky Devlin, Rhys Williams, Ester Sokler, Leighton Clarkson, Or Dadia, Slobodan Rubezic and Ross Doohan.