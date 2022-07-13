Aberdeen transfers: Jim Goodwin reveals profile of 4 targets he wants to sign & praises 'strategic operation'

The Dons have so far added six signings as part of an overhaul following a disappointing tenth place finish.

Having reshaped his defence into a position he is comfortable with, Goodwin is keen to focus efforts on his attack, which includes striker Luis Lopes from Benfica B, and creation of chances with continued links to Connor Ronan.

"I think we lack a bit of creativity in the midfield area," he said. “I think we just need a No.10 that is going to be that one to unlock the opposition when teams are sitting in against us

" I still would like another quick winger. I am always wanting to add pace to the team, that's the way the modern game is now at this moment in time. You need to have good pace and good energy in the forward areas, in the attacking areas.

"Of the three or four that I mentioned, striker, No.10 possible, another winger and potentially another midfielder as well.”

‘Strategic operation’

Goodwin has outlined the role the recruitment team have played in helping him put his own stamp on the squad.

Head of recruitment Darren Mowbray, working under director of football Steven Gunn, has scoured Europe and further afield to unearth talent to bring to the club with scouts also feeding in possible additions.

So far around £1million has been spent bolstering the squad with signings from England, Hungary and Scotland, following on from the arrival of Vicente Besuijen from the Netherlands in January.

"Of the playing squad available when I came in in February, 15 of those players including Ferguson and Ramsay have now gone,” Goodwin said. "We’ve only signed six so we still need another three or four. I’ve let 15 go but that doesn’t mean I want to bring 15 in.

"We’ve promoted some good young talent from the academy and we want to make sure the pathway is always there for the younger ones coming through.

"But the six we’ve managed to do, I think everyone who’s been to the games can see what they’re going to bring. We’ve got a real freshness now about the group. The recruitment team and level of detail we’ve gone into in trying to sign these players since February, a lot of hard work goes into it.

“They’re not lazy signings. There has been a lot of travelling involved, our head of recruitment has been to 16 different countries. He’s brought me half a dozen players for each position pretty much and we’ve whittled them down to the ones we think will enhance the squad.