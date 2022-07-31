Aberdeen transfers: Jim Goodwin 'not finished yet' as he speaks on David Bates situation after Celtic defeat

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JULY 31: Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Aberdeen at Celtic Park, on July 31, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

In a major overhaul of the current squad, Goodwin has already brought in nine new signings, with eight playing some part in their cinch Premiership opening-weekend 2-0 defeat by Celtic at Parkhead.

However, the Dons boss wants further reinforcements and could have fresh faces to call upon when Aberdeen host St Mirren on Saturday.

When asked if he expected to be active in the transfer window next week, Goodwin replied: “Hopefully. We are still working really hard in the transfer window. We're not done yet, by any stretch of the imagination. We have to still add a bit of quality. I think we miss Connor Barron in the middle of the pitch, Jack MacKenzie's out injured as well, and we still do need a bit more quality in the team to be able to handle the ball better and be able to give us more opportunities against difficult opposition. So hopefully next week we will get a bit further down the line with one or two and hopefully have some new faces for the St Mirren game, fingers crossed.”

Goodwin also offered an update on defender David Bates, whose expected move to Legia Warsaw for a reported £200,000 fee fell through earlier in the week. Bates was not part of the squad that travelled to Glasgow and was an unused substitute in all of Aberdeen’s Premier Sports Cup group matches.