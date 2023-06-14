Aberdeen transfer window: Possible arrivals and exits as Dons could eye up to 9 signings

The Scottish football summer transfer window is officially open as of the morning of Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Here is how the window is shaping up for Aberdeen ...

Aberdeen could be set for one of the most fascinating summer transfer windows following their qualification for Europe and the guarantee of at least eight games and group stage football.

The turnaround under Barry Robson saw the team motor up the league, overtaking Hearts to finish best of the rest. They can look forward to a Europa League play-off tie in August. Even if they were to lose they would still drop into the Conference League.

It has already been a busy time at Pittodrie, especially with players departing. The club provided a squad update on Tuesday, confirming 15 players had departed, including those on loan returning to their parent clubs as well as four first-team squad members moving on after their contracts expired, the likes of Marley Watkins and Matty Kennedy, as well as academy graduates Dean Campbell and Connor McLennan. The Dons have also brought in a significant seven-figure fee for Ross McCrorie who has joined English Championship side Bristol City.

Aberdeen will be aiming to hold on to strikers Duk and Bojan Miovski after their impressive first seasons in Scotland. Both have attracted interest but chief executive Alan Burrows said the club would be playing hard ball with any interested parties this summer. Instead, the aim will be to supplement the current squad.

Nicky Devlin has already been added on a pre-contract agreement from Livingston, while there will be a strong desire to keep Leighton Clarkson and Graeme Shinnie permanently, as well as Mattie Pollock, the Watford centre-back who formed a solid partnership with Angus MacDonald and Liam Scales. Clarkson and Pollock could prove difficult to tie down with plenty of competition expected, especially for the former who is said to be wanted by another Scottish side.

Aberdeen have been linked with a number of players. It has been reported they are close to signing Slovenian striker Ester Sokler who scored ten times in his homeland's top-flight, while there is understood to be interest in Croatian attacking midfielder Tonio Teklic. Jay Idzes remains a target as they wait for a decision on his future. Will Fish, who impressed on loan at Hibs from Manchester United, left-back Ali Koiki and teenage Liverpool winger Harvey Blair have all also been linked.