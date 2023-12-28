Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has reiterated his desire to keep star striker Bojan Miovski at the club beyond January and says he is planning for quiet January transfer window.

Miovski, who has scored 14 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions for the Dons this season, has been linked with Celtic over the past month and is expected to attract further interest in the coming weeks. However, Robson has no intention of cashing in on the North Macedonian – who is under contract until the summer of 2026 – and says the player is happy in the north-east.

“Bojan enjoys playing here,” said Robson in a broadcast press conference on Thursday. “The way we try and play suits him and I think he has really improved as a player over the last year. He is in a good place in his career right now. Selling him is not something we want to do. We want to keep a hold of him for as long as we can. I still think he has a lot of improvement in him and can go on and bang a lot more goals in in the second half of the season here.”

Aberdeen brought in 13 players during the summer window and as a result, Robson does not anticipate many new arrivals next month. “If we can strengthen an area that we want to strengthen in, we will look at that,” Robson continued. “If not, we did a lot of business in the summer and that was the main bulk of business we needed to do. We took in some good players. There are things we will look at but we are not having to scramble about and having to go and sign a lot of players because we don’t want to go through what we did in the summer. We made sure we got the bulk of our business done then but if there is quality out there, we are always looking. We have scouts and recruitment guys out there in the background always looking at areas that we can improve on.”