Aberdeen team news: First-look of Dons new boy as star man set for return

Aberdeen fans could get a first look at new boy Ylber Ramadani in the club’s Premier Sports Cup clash with Dumbarton as Jim Goodwin hopes to have Connor Barron available.

By Joel Sked
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 7:00 am

The Dons will be looking to make it two wins from two when they welcome League Two opposition to Pittodrie on Wednesday night following the 2-0 win at Peterhead on Sunday in the group opener.

Ramadani joined up with his new team-mates at the start of the week following a wait over red tape and will be part of the squad.

"Ramadani trained for the first time on Monday but he's come over in great shape,” Goodwin said.

"He's had constant contact with our sport scientist over the last couple of weeks and he was given a fitness programme.”

Barron will also “hopefully come back into the squad”, according to Goodwin.

“He picked up a slight injury against Buckie Thistle,” he said. “I think we miss Connor when he's not in the team.”

Connor Barron wasn't involved for Aberdeen against Peterhead. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
