Aberdeen have contacted UEFA after claiming that striker Pap Habib Gueye was racially abused by PAOK fans during the Europa Conference League draw in Greece.

Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye suffered alleged racial abuse during the draw against PAOK. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

The Senegalese forward was an unused substitute as the Dons battled to a 2-2 draw at the Toumba Stadium on a night when their hopes of reaching the knock-out stages were ended with PAOK securing their top two place alongside Eintracht Frankfurt, who were 1-0 winners in Helsinki.

Gueye joined Aberdeen in the summer from Belgian side KV Kortrijk for an undisclosed fee but has struggled to cement a place in Barry Robson’s side with only four substitute appearances thus far.

Aberdeen issued a statement revealing the 24-year-old suffered racial abuse from a section of home fans during the second half in Thessaloniki, and club officials met with the UEFA delegate immediately after the match to report the incident.

An Aberdeen statement read: “During the second half of this evening’s UEFA Conference League match against PAOK it was brought to our attention that an Aberdeen FC player, Pape Habib Guèye, was the victim of racial abuse from a section of PAOK supporters.

“Aberdeen FC club staff immediately informed the UEFA Venue Director and following conclusion of the match met with the UEFA Match Delegate to officially report the matter.

“Pape has the unwavering support of his teammates and all at Aberdeen FC will liaise fully with UEFA during the course of their investigations into this very serious matter.