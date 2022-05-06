Aberdeen strengthen close ties with Italian giants and could aid recruitment

The club's director of football Steven Gunn visited the Serie A side earlier this month to build on those ties, alongside clubs from around Europe and America.

As part of the visit to Juventus, the delegation met with the club's management and took in the Old Lady’s 2-1 success over Venezia as well as the Under-23 side's Serie A play-off match.

The Scotsman understands Aberdeen were approached by Juventus, with the 36-time Italian top-flight winners looking to develop, enhance and maintain relationships with clubs “in order to promote talents and create a virtuous network of collaborations”.

Gunn, representing the Dons, was joined by representatives from WSG Swarovski Tirol, Mirandés, AEK Athens, Utrecht, Deportivo Alavés, Vitesse, St Gallen and Cincinnati FC.

Juventus see it as an opportunity to get a direct line into young talent who have the potential to develop at the Italian giants or alternatively use these clubs to help develop the club's own youngsters.

For Aberdeen it opens up another market and a different pool in which to tap into.

Juventus have a huge stable of players with nearly 120 across their first-team and under-23 side. There are currently 43 out on loan to clubs around Europe and in MLS, including Aaron Ramsey at Rangers.

Aberdeen are forming close ties with Juventus. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)