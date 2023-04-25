Aberdeen star makes 'if I was the chairman' admission over Barry Robson and the permanent manager's job

The former Dons midfielder has transformed the fortunes of the Pittodrie club after taking interim charge following Jim Goodwin’s departure at the end of January. He has led the team to eight wins from his ten games in charge, including seven successive victories, the latest a 2-0 win over Rangers on Sunday. It was a result which ensured the club go into the split in third, five points ahead of rivals Hearts.

“If I was the chairman I would just give him the job if I was being honest,” McCorie admitted. “That is up to the chairman. I have known the manager for a couple of years when he was under Derek McInnes. He has been a breath of fresh air, tweaked the system and made us more aggressive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been doing little things and combinations and it is really paying off. It is a different aspect. Physically, we are in a different world and bang at it.”

Robson, who is supported by Steve Agnew and Liam Fox, has the job until the end of the season. He made sure not to be drawn on his future in the aftermath of the result, stating he would “talk about that later”.

“Let's not get carried away about me or 'are you going to get the job',” he said. "Let's put this about the players and the fans. It's not about me. Put it on to them, talk about how good they've been, how much they ran and fought for the club.”