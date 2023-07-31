Aberdeen sign Slobodan Rubezic - length of deal, option built in, what player and manager had to say

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hailed the arrival of defender Slobodan Rubezic.

The 6ft 4in, 23-year-old centre-back joins from the SuperLiga club for an undisclosed fee and has penned a three-year contract with the Pittodrie outfit, with the Dons holding an option to add a fourth. Rubezic could make his debut for Aberdeen on Saturday in their cinch Premiership curtain-raiser away at Livingston.

“Slobodan is a good old-fashioned defender, exactly what we need to bolster our defensive options”, said Dons boss Barry Robson. “He has had to be patient as we worked through the process, so I’m delighted to get this one finally over the line. Slobodan is a really driven and determined player who enjoys winning. He believes Aberdeen is the perfect environment for the next step in his footballing career and we look forward to working with him to help fulfil his personal aspirations, while also helping the club to achieve its ambitions next season.”

