Aberdeen sign highly-rated prospect from Ajax and confirm return of loan player

Aberdeen have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Jay Gorter on loan from Dutch champions Ajax.

The 22-year-old joins on until the end of the season and could make his debut against St Mirren on Wednesday subject to the completion of the UK immigration process. Gorter joined Ajax in the summer of 2021 on a four-year deal after impressing in the Dutch second tier with Go Ahead Eagles.

A statement from Aberdeen read: “Ajax have high hopes for the young keeper who arrives at Pittodrie to compete for the number one jersey with Joe Lewis and fellow Dutchman Kelle Roos once he is fit again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dons have also recalled 19-year-old goalkeeper Tom Ritchie from his loan spell at Peterhead after making 18 appearances for the League One side since joining in September.

Aberdeen have signed goalkeeper Jay Gorter on loan from Dutch champions Ajax. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)