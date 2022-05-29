Aberdeen 'set to sign' Albanian international as Jim Goodwin begins summer rebuild

Ylber Ramadani in action for Albania against England during a 2022 World Cup qualifier last November. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Reports in Albania claim the MTK Budapest midfielder has agreed a two-year contract with the Pittodrie side, including the option for a third, with a medical scheduled to take place in Tirani on Monday ahead of completing the move.

The 26-year-old, who has been capped 17 times, scored two goals in 31 apearances for MTK since joining the Hungarian side from Danish outfit Vejle BK in June last year.

Ramadani, who has also featured in his homeland for Partizani, is currently training with the Albania national team ahead of their upcoming Nations League matches against Iceland and Israel.

His arrival would mark Jim Goodwin’s first signing as Aberdeen boss since taking over from Stephen Glass in February.

Goodwin released a number of players as he looks to rebuild the Dons squad following a disappointing 10th placed finish in the Scottish Premiership.

One of the players to depart, long-serving defender Andy Considine, is considering an offer from Australian side Central Coast Mariners, according to reports.

The 35-year-old was a fans favourite at Pittodrie having spent the past 18 years with the club, making 571 first-team appearances after coming through the youth ranks.