Aberdeen set new season ticket sales record and aim to smash through new target

Aberdeen have set a new record for season ticket sales ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

The Dons have breached the 9,000 mark for the first time during the summer and have now set a target of surpassing 10,000 as they look to build on their third place finish and strong home form at Pittodrie in the season just past.

Barry Robson's side will be guaranteed a Europa League play-off - and the fall-back of European group stage football in the Conference League - next season if Celtic defeat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden on Saturday.

The Dons started their recruitment for next season this week with the signing of former Livingston captain Nicky Devlin on a two-year deal with the club hoping to retain the services of loanees Graeme Shinnie from Wigan and Leighton Clarkson from Liverpool.

Over 9000 Aberdeen season ticket holders will attend matches at Pittodrie next season - with the club aiming to hit the 10,000 mark. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows tweeted: "Thank you so much to everyone who has bought their season tickets so far (or are planning on it).

"This is the first time we have ever sold 9,000 regular stand season tickets in a summer. The next milestone is 9,189 (which was last season’s full and half season ticket number combined), then 9,246 (our best ever full and half season ticket number combined).

"Ultimately, we are pushing hard to get to 10,000 fan season tickets this summer.