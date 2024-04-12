Aberdeen set for Monday meeting but Peter Leven unaware of Jimmy Thelin developments
Interim boss Peter Leven claims he is in the dark about Aberdeen’s next manager as Jimmy Thelin looks to be heading to Pittodrie.
The 46-year-old Elfsborg head coach is widely reported to be joining the Dons in June, replacing Barry Robson who was sacked in January, but ahead of the home cinch Premiership game against Dundee on Saturday, Leven could not provide the clarity he expects to get at a club meeting on Monday.
“I’ve not spoken to anyone yet,” said Leven, who revealed Slobodan Rubezic has returned to full training and could be in contention for next week’s Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden Park. “I’ve got a meeting on Monday, but my focus again is just on this game on Saturday. That is the most important thing for me. We’ve got a meeting with the senior staff on Monday, so we’ll take it from there.”
Asked what advice he has for any new manager, first team coach Leven said: “It is a great club, a huge club and it has potential to go even higher. Obviously you’ve seen that this season with the games in Europe, a Viaplay Cup final and Scottish Cup semi-final, so anybody coming in, it is a great club.”
Leven insists his players are fully focused this week following the goalless draw against Livingston last Saturday as the ninth-placed Dons prepare to meet a Dundee side who still have top-six possibilities. He said: “They know their roles and responsibilities to this club. I know my job, the staff know their job, so the main focus is Dundee and that’s the most important thing. What happens next week, and the meeting, whatever, it will take care of itself, but my main focus is tomorrow. We’re in a good form as well, unbeaten in three, won two and drawn one, so we’ve got momentum. But it is going to be a difficult game, they are fighting for the top six.
“But we are Aberdeen, we are at home and we have got to take the game to anybody who comes to Pittodrie and try to get the three points. I said to the players, yes, Dundee have got good players but it is all about what we do. Obviously disappointed not to get three points against Livingston, but hopefully we can rectify that tomorrow.”
