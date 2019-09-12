Aberdeen rocked by news forward is set to miss season with cruciate ligament injury

Aberdeen have been rocked by the news that attacker Scott Wright could miss the rest of the 2019/20 season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

The young forward, who scored in the 5-0 win over Chikhura Sachkhere in the UEFA Europa League qualifying rounds, suffered the injury in training with Dons boss Derek McInnes revealing the setback in his press conference ahead of Saturday's match with St Johnstone.

Scott Wright celebrates scoring against Chikhura Sachkhere

The 22-year-old, who has five appearances for Scotland Under-21s, has played 58 times for the Pittodrie side, scoring five and assisting six. He enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Dundee last season in which he scored three and set up four more in 13 games.

McInnes said: "Scott Wright has picked up a cruciate injury in training and could be out for the rest of the season.

“On Monday at training, with nobody near him he just went over, he got his studs caught on the turf, which is always a worry.

“We thought at first it was just going to be cartilage damage but on further investigation it looks as if there is damage to the cruciate. We will get that confirmed next week when the specialist sees it.

“If that is the case it is just tragic for Scott and really disappointing for us. It is tough on the wee fella but no doubt he will come back strong if it is confirmed next week."

Despite losing Wright and selling Stevie May to St Johnstone, Aberdeen are well stocked in attack with Sam Cosgrove, Curtis Main, Bruce Anderson and James Wilson all able to play up top.

The Dons will come up against former May, who returned to Perth during the transfer window after scoring eight times in 75 appearances, this weekend.

McInnes added: "I don’t think Stevie has a point to prove in terms of his effort, his goal return wasn’t what we wanted but we wish him all the very best."