We pick out three talking points from Aberdeen’s 2-0 win over St Johnstone at Pittodrie in the cinch Premiership ...

Miovski and Duk

Aberdeen’s two main attacking purchases during the summer were Bojan Miovski and Luis ‘Duk’ Lopez. While Duk, who arrived from Benfica’s B team, showed some flashes in his opening games with the Dons, it was Miovski who grabbed the limelight with plenty of early-season goals. However, the former MTK Budapest hitman is in a rut right now. He’s gone six games without a goal, has not scored from open play since October and looks low on confidence. His three missed chances against the Saints – all very scoreable – emphasised his struggles right now. His form is worrying. Conversely, Duk is buoyant and in excellent form. He took his two goals very well on Saturday and is now the darling of the Pittodrie faithful. Dynamic, powerful, composed and a willing worker, he has more strings to his bow than Miovski. As a poacher, the North Macedonian will still bag plenty of goals, but Duk looks like the player with the more potential.

The return of Shinnie

Bojan Miovski missed three good chances for Aberdeen against St Johnstone.

It was like he’s never been away. Wigan loanee Graeme Shinnie slotted seamlessly into Aberdeen’s midfield against St Johnstone and is the galvanising influence this team needs. There is no doubting the talent at manager Jim Goodwin’s disposal but he required a little bit more character and backbone in his team. Shinnie, a former club captain here, offers just that. Chatting to backroom staff at Aberdeen after this match, you could tell that the 31-year-old is already part of the furniture. He is a leader on and off the pitch, as well as a mighty fine Premiership player.

Davidson not impressed

