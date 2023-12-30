Aberdeen reaction: Angry Barry Robson apologises to fans and slams team for not doing basics

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson was left angry with his players after the 3-0 cinch Premiership defeat to St Mirren.

The Dons fell behind to Mark O’Hara’s early drive and survived a scare when the same player missed a penalty six minutes later. But a close-range strike from Jonah Ayunga and Greg Kiltie’s injury-time spot-kick had the Buddies making the lengthy homeward trip in high spirits, while Robson was left to seethe.

“I’m really angry actually,” he said. “We weren’t good enough all over the pitch and I’ve made sure the players know that. They need to take responsibility for it, and me as well. You can’t serve that up. We’re a lot better than that – I don’t think we picked up any second balls in the middle of the pitch, we weren’t good enough in either box, and you get punished. The performance surprised me – I didn’t see it coming. There’s no excuse – I am angry and I’m not having that. Not every game is going to be perfect – you’ve got to do the basics right. I have to apologise to the fans because that wasn’t good enough. I won’t accept that and I know they won’t accept that.”

Aberdeen's Luis Lopes (L) and Slobodan Rubezic look dejected after losing to St Mirren.