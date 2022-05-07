Aberdeen players given stark warning as manager Jim Goodwin reveals 'tension and frustration'

They did open the scoring, thanks to David Bates’ 56th minute strike but they saw that lead cancelled out by Paul McGinn’s late effort and had goalkeeper Joe Lewis to thank for foiling the home’s attempts to take all three points.

“I picked the starting eleven who are all under contract for next season and of the nine subs six have already been told they’re not getting an offer or are surplus to requirements.

“With that there is always a bit of tension and frustration within the group. But I try to be honest with people and tell them how it is and try to give them time to get sorted.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin gives instructions during his side's league match against Hibs at Easter Road. Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group

“So we went with a starting eleven that had something to play for. I said to them before the game they’re playing for their jerseys next year. I said: ‘Go and show me you want to be here and be a part of it’.

“Because, if we need to move others on then that’s what we’ll do.”

The outcome ensured the team cannot be dragged into the play-off spot but Goodwin is more aspirational.

“We were in control of the majority of the first 45 minutes, we were the better team. We pressed Hibs high up the pitch and denied them any real space. Second half I didn’t think we reached those levels.”

