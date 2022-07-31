Aberdeen player ratings: One 8 but a couple of 4s as big moment passes Dons by

However, Ange Postecoglou’s men were far too strong for their visitors from the north-east, with an early Stephen Welsh header and then a fine second-half strike from Jota meaning Aberdeen prop up the league table after the first round of fixtures.

"It has been pretty comprehensive for Celtic - they were well ahead,” former Dons defender and manager Willie Miller said on Radio Scotland. “Aberdeen need to have a little more ambition when they come down here. We have witnessed too many occasions where the performance is just trying to not let Celtic play – and, in truth, it's not worked. Celtic easily could've had another two or three.”