Aberdeen conceded an early goal to Celtic after Stephen Welsh headed home a corner.

Aberdeen player ratings: One 8 but a couple of 4s as big moment passes Dons by

Aberdeen started their cinch Premiership campaign with a 2-0 defeat by champions Celtic in Glasgow.

By Mark Atkinson
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 6:42 pm
Updated Sunday, 31st July 2022, 7:27 pm

After an 100 per cent record in the Premier Sports Cup group stages, hopes were high that Jim Goodwin’s new-look Dons could be competitive at Celtic Park.

However, Ange Postecoglou’s men were far too strong for their visitors from the north-east, with an early Stephen Welsh header and then a fine second-half strike from Jota meaning Aberdeen prop up the league table after the first round of fixtures.

"It has been pretty comprehensive for Celtic - they were well ahead,” former Dons defender and manager Willie Miller said on Radio Scotland. “Aberdeen need to have a little more ambition when they come down here. We have witnessed too many occasions where the performance is just trying to not let Celtic play – and, in truth, it's not worked. Celtic easily could've had another two or three.”

Mark Atkinson rates the Aberdeen players out of ten for their performance at Celtic Park ...

1. Kelle Roos

A number of smart saves kept Aberdeen alive until Jota's strike. Comfortable with ball at feet too. 7

2. Jayden Richardson

Stood up reasonably well to stern examination down his flank. Tried to support attack when possible. 6

3. Anthony Stewart

The Aberdeen captain was strong in the air and positioned himself diligently. One big block in first half to quell Celtic when they threatened to run riot. A strong performance. 8

4. Ross McCrorie

Shuffled back into defence due to Liam Scales' absence, he defended manfully alongside Stewart. His presence was missed further up the pitch though. 7

