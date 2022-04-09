Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron on the influence of Kevin Thomson - and becoming a league winner

The tenacious teenager played 13 times for League Two champions Kelty Hearts in the league during the first half of the season.

It was at New Central Park, under the tutelage of former Rangers and Scotland midfielder Kevin Thomson, where he impressed sufficiently to not only become part of the Aberdeen first-team squad for the remainder of the campaign and earn a new contract but also emerge as an important player.

“Kevin Thomson was a big reason why I wanted to go to Kelty,” he said. “I wanted to play nice football but also tap into the experience he had, given where he played in his career.

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“He had a lot to say to me after games and training and I took a lot on board from him and the experienced players there.

“I remember him saying if I get the chance I had to go and take it. When you are playing at the highest level you don’t get two, three or four chances like you might with Kelty. At the top level you get that one chance and you have to take it.

“I’ve always had confidence in myself. I know what I can do and if I get the opportunity in front of goal I will always go and take it. I believe in myself.”

And what about a league medal?

“I went down a couple of weeks ago to a game and they said they would send a medal up so that will be great,” Barron confirmed.