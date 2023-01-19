Aberdeen mentality 'a disgrace' as Ross McCrorie fires 'not at the right club' warning to team-mates

Four points clear of Hearts at the World Cup break, by half-time at Tynecastle on Wednesday Aberdeen were four goals down.

By the time they were heading back up north that night they were trying to salve the wounds of a 5-0 gubbing. They were also trailing the Gorgie side by nine points in the chase for third spot. That 13 point turnaround in the space of just over a month has been vexing for the Dons fans and while manager Jim Goodwin says that the buck stops with him, defender Ross McCrorie insists it is the players who have to take a good look at themselves.

Questioning the mentality of the men he shares a dressing room with, he said that anyone who can’t handle the pressures associated with playing for one of Scotland’s biggest clubs, should find a new employer. “I wouldn’t say it’s on the gaffer, no - it’s on the players,” said the 24-year-old in the aftermath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a good starting eleven out but the mentality wasn’t there. It was a disgrace. It should be a much closer game because Hearts are our rivals this season for third and fourth, at the top end of the table. So it’s embarrassing to come away from there with that result. There are no excuses.

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie cuts a dejected figure during the 5-0 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“We still have a very good team but we just need to sort a few details out within the ranks, tidy things up and do the analysis. We need to get rid of the mistakes we keep making – that’s a mentality thing as well and we need to cut it out of our game. We need to do that ASAP if we’re going to accumulate the points we need between now and the end of the season. It’s not beyond us [third], there are still plenty of games to go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will take a vast improvement to their away form, though. Picking up seven points from a possible 33 on the road, it has cost them dear in the league but, travelling to Ayrshire to face West of Scotland League side Darvel in the Scottish Cup on Monday evening, they have to be extra wary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCrorie believes the side from the Granite City can still make up lost ground in the Premiership but there is less margin for error in knockout competition.

“We need to pick ourselves up and go again because we have a difficult game on Monday against Darvel,” he said. “You have to have the right mentality, and you have to earn the right to play in every game and cut out the silly mistakes.

“Can you instil that in people? Yes, you can, but it’s difficult because it’s something some people have got naturally and some don’t. But we can work on bits and bobs and tidy up mistakes.

“We need to do that ASAP because we want to do well in the cup. Darvel will have a good support. It’s probably the biggest game in their history so they’ll be right up for it and we have to go there with the right mentality, play the best we can and come back with a victory.