Aberdeen manager shortlist between 'four contenders' as Spanish boss wants Pittodrie job

Aberdeen have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist for their next manager to four contenders following Chris Wilder's decision to take the Watford job.

The former Sheffield United boss was understood to be a key candidate to replace Jim Goodwin with talks set to take place. However, it quickly emerged and then was confirmed on Tuesday that he had taken over from Slaven Bilic at Vicarage Road.

According to the Daily Record, Wilder has explained his decision to Aberdeen who have now set their sights elsewhere with new chief executive Ala Burrows and the club's hierarchy set for another round of talks. The same report states Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez is one of those options and the 48-year-old is keen on the position. He has been out of work since leaving Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds in October 2022 despite having led the club into the AFC Champions League and to the final which isn’t staged until the end of April and start of May over two legs.

Rodriguez’s time in Japan, where he came up against Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, was relatively successful. He led the club to the Emperor's Cup and Japanese Super Cup, while he won the manager of the year award in 2021.

Meanwhile, it is likely Barry Robson will be considered after an impressive interim spell in charge. With three wins from five, he has managed to steer the club back into the top six with Europe once more a likely proposition for a team which had lost its way under Goodwin, culminating in 5-0 and 6-0 defeats in his final two league games.