Aberdeen manager latest: Odds-on favourite, 'contact' with ex-EPL boss, former Hibs boss application

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is the odds-on favourite to become the next Aberdeen boss.

The 55-year-old has been out of a job since October when he left Boro following a 45-game spell. That role followed a five-year stint at Bramall Lane where he guided Sheffield United from League One to the English Premier League. He is the current front-runner with bookmakers and according to the Daily Record the Dons have already reached out to him.

Aberdeen are keen not to rush into any decision with Barry Robson in interim charge, assisted by former Middlesbrough coach Steve Agnew. A 3-1 win over Motherwell at the weekend alleviated any fears of relegation allowing the club more breathing space as they contact possible candidates to replace Jim Goodwin. The Irishman was in charge for less than a year when the Dons parted company with him following a run of results which saw the team lose 5-0 and 6-0 to Hearts and Hibs respectively, either side of a 1-0 defeat to Darvel in the Scottish Cup.

A number of managers are understood to have expressed an interest in the Pittodrie position. Former Poland manager Czeslaw Michniewicz is keen on the role, while John Hughes, formerly in charge at Hibs, Inverness CT and Dunfermline Athletic amongst others, confirmed over the weekend he had applied. There has also been speculation around Dwight Yorke, a Champions League winner with Manchester United who had been managing in Australia.

Barry Robson, meanwhile, could be given the chance to take on the job permanently if he impresses in interim charge.