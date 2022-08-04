Aberdeen make tenth signing of transfer window with Shayden Morris - fee, length of deal revealed

Aberdeen have signed Fleetwood Town winger Shayden Morris.

The 20-year-old has penned a four-year deal with the Pittodrie outfit, with Aberdeen reporting that they have paid an undisclosed fee for him.

Morris played 30 times for the Cod Army last season, scoring two goals.

“Shayden is an exciting young player, and we are delighted he has chosen Aberdeen as the next step to further his career,” said Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin.

“He has a huge amount of potential, and his arrival aligns with the strategy here at the club to be the best developer of talent.

“Having watched him extensively he ticks a lot of boxes for us in terms of the speed he will bring to the team.