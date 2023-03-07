Aberdeen-linked Chris Wilder takes over at Watford after swift managerial change at Hornets

Chris Wilder has been appointed the new manager of Watford, just days after being linked with the vacancy at Aberdeen.

The Hornets sacked manger Slaven Bilić and his coaching staff on Tuesday afternoon with the team sitting ninth in the English Championship, four points off the play-off places. A statement from the club confirmed his departure following a run of just three wins since Christmas and just minutes after, they announced Wilder as their new boss until the end of the season.

“We are all ambitious to succeed this season, so something new is needed quickly while the opportunity of promotion is still real,” said the club’s technical director Ben Manga. “With the January transfer window over, to change coach is the only option available to re-energise for the final games ahead."

A statement 17 minutes later read: “The Hornets are pleased to confirm the appointment of Chris Wilder as head coach on a contract until the end of this season. An experienced manager at both Premier League and Championship level, the 55-year-old has overseen successful promotion campaigns at several clubs; notably taking Sheffield United from League One to the top-flight in the space of three seasons.”

The 55-year-old had been out of a job since leaving Middlesbrough in October and was linked with the top job at Aberdeen, with reports the Dons were keen to talk to him about replacing Jim Goodwin. However, Wilder harbours major ambitions of managing in the English Premier League and now could guide the Hornets back there, who have Scotland and ex-Hibs defender Ryan Porteous in their ranks.