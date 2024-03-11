Aberdeen lift lid on manager search and football review as Alan Burrows reveals timeline for new boss

Aberdeen say they hope to appoint a new manager during the international break later this month after chief executive Alan Burrows provided an update in the wake of interim boss Neil Warnock leaving the club.

Just minutes after guiding the Dons to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup, it was announced that 75-year-old Warnock would be relinquishing his position just 32 days into his tenure. Aberdeen have slumped to tenth in the Premiership under Warnock and the Yorkshireman said he believes Aberdeen are best served by bringing in a new permanent manager as quickly as possible. Chairman Dave Cormack hinted on Saturday that they are moving closer to such a scenario and in a club update on Monday morning, Burrows revealed his hope to have a new man in place by the time Aberdeen take on Ross County on March 30.

Burrows wrote: “At the turn of the year, the Club instructed a football consultancy group, BPTC, headed by Bernhard Peters, to conduct a holistic review of our football operation. Bernhard is widely recognised as one of the most successful youth academy / high performance architects in the industry. He has a storied reputation in the Bundesliga, having previously served as Sporting Director for Hamburger SV and Director of high performance for TSG Hoffenheim.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows watches on from the stand during the 3-1 win over Kilmarnock.

“BPTC themselves currently consult with a raft of top clubs, coaches, and national associations across the globe. They very recently completed their audit and submitted a comprehensive report which we have reviewed with them. We are extremely pleased that their report has validated a lot of very good policy, practice, and robust processes already in place within the Club’s academy and wider football department.

“They have also identified several key areas of opportunity that would substantially enhance our current set up and are now working with us on the next phase which will, amongst other things: Implement certain structural changes within our football set up; Implement new and additional policy, practices, and processes that will further strengthen all levels of player training and development, player pathway, scouting and recruitment and football performance; Assist in the recruitment of a new First Team Manager and the addition of a new Technical Director to support the Director of Football.

“Clearly, the number one priority is the engagement of our new First-Team Manager. The Club, working with our partners, have compiled a shortlist with a combination of individuals we have identified that meet the key criteria we have agreed, and individuals that have expressed serious interest in the role. We plan to conduct a number of interviews this week and, in certain cases, seek permission to do so where managers are under contract elsewhere. Our aim is to appoint a First Team Manager during the upcoming international break. In the meantime, Peter Leven will continue in interim charge, assisted by Scott Anderson and Craig Samson.”